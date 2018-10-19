UPDATE: All lanes open on Milton Avenue Gazette staff 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now A two-vehicle accident with injuries Friday reduced traffic to one lane northbound on Milton Avenue at Refset Drive, near the entrance to Kohl's at The Janesville Mall. Jim Dayton Buy Now A two-vehicle accident with injuries Friday reduced traffic to one lane northbound on Milton Avenue at Refset Drive, near the entrance to Kohl's at The Janesville Mall. Jim Dayton Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Northbound Milton Avenue had one lane open after a traffic crash at Refest Drive, according to a police news release. All lanes are now open. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. VOTE NOW Vote in the 2018 Best of Walworth County Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Dining & Destinations Dining & Destinations Fall 2018 Wanted: Fall photos The leaves are changing, apple orchards and pumpkin patches are busy and Halloween is approaching. Share your fall photos with us! View gallery Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Oct 19 Adult indoor lap swim Fri, Oct 19, 2018 Marshall Middle School Oct 19 Jeanne Dyer and Jack Armstrong Fri, Oct 19, 2018 Bragii Coffee House and Wine Bar Oct 19 "Autumn Festival" exhibit Fri, Oct 19, 2018 Marling HomeWorks Oct 19 Kim Alba Fri, Oct 19, 2018 Matheson Memorial Library Oct 19 Volunteer work day Fri, Oct 19, 2018 White River County Park The Latest Schultz: Divorce's demons coming for Thanksgiving UPDATE: All lanes open on Milton Avenue Delavan Fleet Farm celebrates grand opening Guest Views: Questions for Canada to toke on Thiessen: Khashoggi's death a betrayal of Trump Other Views: What will the US be left with when this bull market goes to slaughter? Walworth County deputy shoots, kills motorist Other Views: Happy Deficit Day Five businesses cited for selling tobacco to minors Glen Loyd Videos: Fishing makes these kids happy Latest News UPDATE: All lanes open on Milton Avenue Delavan Fleet Farm celebrates grand opening Walworth County deputy shoots, kills motorist Five businesses cited for selling tobacco to minors Glen Loyd Videos: Fishing makes these kids happy Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesTwo dead in Saturday night car-bus crashRock County reproductive care center closingMilton woman faces negligent homicide charge after crash that killed Janesville manVictims of double-fatal accident identifiedPlan commission rejects developer request as residents pack council chambersOutstanding athlete talks about growing up blackDeath notices for Oct. 16, 2018Jonathon W. BuehlDeath notices for Oct. 17, 2018UPDATE: 'Stranger danger' was dad trying to help Images Videos CollectionsOver 1,000 bidders attend Janesville auctionFall fun photosElkhorn soccer defeats Delavan-Darien in title matchWIAA State Girls Golf TournamentCraig overpowered by Middleton in 42-7 loss81st Annual Midwest Invitational Stocks Market Data by TradingView
