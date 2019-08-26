EDGERTON
The left lane of southbound Interstate 90/39 was closed Monday morning at mile marker 165 near Edgerton because of a traffic accident, according to a state Department of Transportation traffic alert.
All lanes are now open.
Rain this morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 26, 2019 @ 10:02 am
EDGERTON
The left lane of southbound Interstate 90/39 was closed Monday morning at mile marker 165 near Edgerton because of a traffic accident, according to a state Department of Transportation traffic alert.
All lanes are now open.
Click on the poll question to view the full results.