Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening, then windy with a few showers late. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening, then windy with a few showers late. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.