Northbound lanes on Interstate 90/39 are now open following a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning near Kennedy Road, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

The State Patrol Sgt. Gary Helgerson said two crashes occurred in the same area.

The first was a one-vehicle crash at 5:07 a.m. at the 170 mile marker. Lane blockage occurred when a semitrailer truck stopped to render aid.

The second incident was a three-vehicle crash at 5:44 a.m. at the 171 mile marker. One person was transported to Beloit Memorial Hospital in the second crash.