01STOCK_I90_TRAFFIC

JANESVILLE

The right lane of northbound Interstate 90/39 was closed from 8:20 to 9:18 a.m. Wednesday near Highway 26 for a disabled semi, according to a state Department of Transportation traffic alert.

All lanes are open.

Readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.

More details about article comments are available here.