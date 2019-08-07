JANESVILLE
The right lane of northbound Interstate 90/39 was closed from 8:20 to 9:18 a.m. Wednesday near Highway 26 for a disabled semi, according to a state Department of Transportation traffic alert.
All lanes are open.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 7, 2019 @ 12:40 pm
JANESVILLE
The right lane of northbound Interstate 90/39 was closed from 8:20 to 9:18 a.m. Wednesday near Highway 26 for a disabled semi, according to a state Department of Transportation traffic alert.
All lanes are open.
Readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.
More details about article comments are available here.
Click on the poll question to view the full results.