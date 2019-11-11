BELOIT
The right land of Interstate 90/39 was blocked Monday morning at Woodman Road because of a car crash, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
All lanes are now open.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 11, 2019 @ 4:03 pm
