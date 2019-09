BELOIT

One lane of southbound Interstate 90/39 was closed Tuesday south of the County S/Shopiere Road interchange for repairs due to erosion.

The work was slated to last until 5 p.m., but the state Department of Transportation announced at 2:36 p.m. that the lane was reopened.

For updates on highway travel information, visit 511wi.gov.

To view a map of road closures caused by the Interstate expansion, visit https://www.gazettextra.com/interstate.