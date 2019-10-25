BELOIT

A wrong-way driver apparently caused an eight-vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 90/39 near Beloit on Friday morning, the State Patrol reported.

Three people were injured, none of them seriously.

The accident, at 7:47 a.m. just north of the state line, began with a 2004 Honda Accord traveling north in the southbound lanes, according to a news release.

The Accord hit seven other vehicles.

All southbound lanes were blocked for about two hours and 45 minutes.

Three people were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals.

The driver of the southbound car was David Z. Wolinsky, 35, of Madison. He was taken to a hospital in Rockford, Illinois.

The State Patrol said Wolinsky had not been drinking, and any citations or charges would emerge from an ongoing investigation.

All the drivers wore seatbelts, and all drove cars except for a semitrailer truck driver. No enforcement action is expected against the seven other drivers: