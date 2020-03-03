Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Light snow this morning will give way to some clearing this afternoon. High 44F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.