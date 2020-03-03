MILTON
The lanes on northbound Interstate 90/39 north of Highway 26 were closed Tuesday morning because of a jackknifed semi, according to a state Department of Transportation traffic alert.
Lanes are now open.
Light snow this morning will give way to some clearing this afternoon. High 44F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: March 3, 2020 @ 9:33 am
