JANESVILLE
All lanes were blocked from 1:09 to 2:25 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 14 at Old Humes Road because of a traffic accident, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
All lanes are now open.
Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: October 22, 2019 @ 4:36 pm
