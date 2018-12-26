UPDATE: All lanes open on Highway 59 near Edgerton Gazette staff 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save EDGERTONEast and westbound lanes were closed on Highway 59 at York Road for a utility emergency, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.All lanes are open. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. GOOD SAMARITAN FUND Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Dec 26 Adult indoor lap swim Wed, Dec 26, 2018 Marshall Middle School Dec 26 4-Plex track open walk Wed, Dec 26, 2018 Parker High School Dec 26 "Portraits in Pencil" and "Bookends" exhibits Wed, Dec 26, 2018 Hedberg Public Library Dec 26 Golden "K" Kiwanis meeting Wed, Dec 26, 2018 Rotary Botanical Gardens Dec 26 Winter wear drop-off and collection Wed, Dec 26, 2018 Visit Beloit The Latest Guest Views: Father is right. No one is being truly blamed for Parkland massacre UPDATE: All lanes open on Highway 59 near Edgerton Other Views: Facebook has 5 ‘core values.’ Guess where ‘protect users’ ranks Press Start: ‘Just Cause’ provides familiar destruction Grafft family says city help for Monterey Hotel parking is missing ingredient Residents crow for chicken ordinance in Orfordville A busy day at the sports gift return desk Public record for Dec. 26, 2018 These numbers add up to another joyous ECHO Christmas dinner Other Views: Stock buybacks, not wages, surge one year after tax cuts Latest News Guest Views: Father is right. No one is being truly blamed for Parkland massacre UPDATE: All lanes open on Highway 59 near Edgerton Other Views: Facebook has 5 ‘core values.’ Guess where ‘protect users’ ranks Press Start: ‘Just Cause’ provides familiar destruction Grafft family says city help for Monterey Hotel parking is missing ingredient Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesKayla Marie Ann KirchnerTen years later: GM workers reflect on life since the Janesville plant closingYMCA members ‘concerned’ over leadership's ‘transparency’Complaint: Janesville man sexually assaulted woman as she sleptEvansville couple who sold home to city after raze order must vacate propertyDeath notices for Dec. 24, 2018Janesville Dressbarn store to close by end of 2018Janesville trucker sentenced in Interstate slingshot shootingsA ruby in the rough: Parkview graduate reunited with class ring 26 years after losing itTwo males arrested after woman photographs them fleeing her house Images Videos CollectionsGeneral Motors: Photos from the 2000sGeneral Motors: Historical photosFrosty start to the week in JanesvilleJolly Jingle & Gingerbread ExtravaganzaWhitewater defeats Delavan-Darien, 55-38 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
