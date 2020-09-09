EDGERTON

The driver of a semitrailer truck was killed after two semis collided early Wednesday morning, closing Interstate 90/39 in both directions near Newville Road, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

All lanes had reopened by 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release.

At about 3:53 a.m., a semi driver traveling south on I-90/39 drove through the median and crashed into a northbound semi, which then caught fire and became engulfed, according to the release.

The northbound driver died as a result. The southbound semi driver was transported to a nearby hospital, according to the release.

Interstate lanes were closed for more than eight hours while the State Patrol cleared the scene.

This story will be updated.