JANESVILLE

All lanes are now clear on Interstate 90/39 at mile marker 173 in Janesville after a Friday morning crash, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at 9:45 a.m. Saturday and initially only closed the left lane in the southbound direction. Later, the left lane in both directions was closed.

Traffic backed up roughly four miles each way until the scene was cleared at 1:45 p.m., according to the DOT.

The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the incident. A woman with the State Patrol who declined to give her name told The Gazette she was unsure of the cause but said there were no injuries.

The lengthy amount of time to clear the scene was largely because crews had to reset the concrete barrier within the construction zone, the woman said.