UPDATE: All lanes clear on I-90/39 near Milton Gazette staff 11 hrs ago

MILTONThe left lane on northbound Interstate 90/39 was closed north of County M near Milton for a disabled semi.The closure occurred at 12:15 p.m. All lanes are now clear.
