BELOIT
The right lane of southbound Interstate 39/90 was closed Friday morning for a traffic accident near Shopiere Road, according to a state Department of Transportation traffic alert.
All lanes are now open.
BELOIT
The right lane of southbound Interstate 39/90 was closed Friday morning for a traffic accident near Shopiere Road, according to a state Department of Transportation traffic alert.
All lanes are now open.
Readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.
More details about article comments are available here.
Click on the poll question to view the full results.