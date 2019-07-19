01STOCK_I90_TRAFFIC2

BELOIT

The right lane of southbound Interstate 39/90 was closed Friday morning for a traffic accident near Shopiere Road, according to a state Department of Transportation traffic alert.

All lanes are now open.

Readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.

More details about article comments are available here.

0
1
0
0
0