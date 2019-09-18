JANESVILLE

A woman's car rolled into the Rock River late Wednesday morning after she stopped at the boat launch near Afton Road to free a turtle that had been in her house.

“I was just trying to be a good Samaritan,” Missy Long said in an interview.

Janesville police and fire officials responded at about 11:34 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a white 2011 Chevrolet Equinox Crossover SUV in the river, according to Long and the Rock County Communications Center.

Long said she did not put the car in park, which is why it rolled into the river. No one was in the car when it went into the water.

To a reporter on the scene, the car appeared mostly submerged near the north shore of the Rock River upstream from the Bellrichard Bridge. Authorities said they plan to remove the car after cutting some trees.

Kevin Mageland was on his motorcycle Wednesday morning when he saw the car floating down the river. He told a Gazette reporter that he removed items from his pockets and jumped into the river to make sure no one was inside.

A communications center supervisor did not know exactly which roads were closed, but he advised people to avoid Afton Road between Rockport Road and Crosby Avenue.

This story was updated with accounts from the scene at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday. It will be updated further as more information becomes available.