JANESVILLE

Janesville police will close two local streets for Parker High School's homecoming parade, which begins at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.

The parade is expected to last 45 minutes and will start at the high school, 3125 N. Mineral Point Ave. It will travel east onto Mineral Point Avenue, south onto Crosby Avenue, west onto Bond Place, north onto Applewood Lane and finish on Mineral Point Avenue, according to a news release.

Mineral Point Avenue and North Crosby Avenue will be closed for the duration of the parade, according to the release.

Residents are welcome to attend.