JANESVILLE
Mount Zion Avenue and Palmer Drive will close under Interstate 90/39 starting Monday and Tuesday, March 30-31, the state Department of Transportation announced.
Construction crews will be doing excavation work as well as installing curbs, gutters and sidewalk, according to a news release.
Mount Zion Avenue will close starting at 6 a.m. Monday, and Palmer Drive will close starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Both roads will reopen at 6 p.m. Friday, April 3.
The current Ruger Avenue closure will be extended until 6 p.m. Monday under the Interstate, according to the release.
The work is weather dependent and might change.
For more information about the Interstate expansion project, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov or facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.
For an updated map of road closures caused by the project, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.