BELOIT
Two overnight closures are planned next week on Interstate 90/39 and Interstate 43, the state Department of Transportation announced.
Sections of I-90/39 and I-43 near the Beloit interchange will close from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12-13, and 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13-14, according to a news release. Drivers must follow signed detour routes in the area.
Crews will set girders for the new Highway 81 bridge over the Interstate during the closures, according to the release.
The work is weather dependent and subject to change.
For more information or updates, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.