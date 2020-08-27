JANESVILLE

Two overnight closures are planned on Highway 26/Milton Avenue under Interstate 90/39 next week, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Lanes will be closed under the Interstate in both directions from 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. Left turns onto Highway 26/Milton Avenue will be prohibited during that time, according to a news release.

The northbound lanes of Highway 26/Milton Avenue also will close from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, to 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, according to the release.

Crews will remove and replace the old southbound Interstate bridge during the closures, the release states.

Motorists must use alternate routes during those times, as the Highway 14/Humes Road interchange also will be closed. Drivers should be aware of crews and equipment in the area.

Work and road closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information, visit facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.