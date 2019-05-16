JANESVILLE

Milton Avenue will be closed under Interstate 90/39 on two occasions next week so crews can remove and replace the northbound bridge over Milton Avenue, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The first closure will run from 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, until 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 21. All lanes of Milton Avenue under the Interstate bridge will be closed, according to a DOT news release. No left turns will be permitted from the Exit 171A ramp.

The second closure runs from 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, and involves only the northbound Milton Avenue lanes. The southbound lanes under the I-90/39 bridge will remain open.

Motorist are reminded to be aware of crews and equipment in the area and to take alternate routes when necessary.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov or www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.