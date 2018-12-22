CLINTON
Two males were arrested after a woman snapped photos of them as they fled from her house in rural Clinton early Saturday, authorities said.
Tyler A. Kicker, 18, of Janesville and a male juvenile were taken into custody after they allegedly burglarized a house at an undisclosed address on East County X, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
A woman who lives at the house said she came home about 12:51 a.m. Saturday to find Kicker and the juvenile inside. Both of them ran out of the house and took off in a vehicle, according to the release.
The woman was able to snap photos of the getaway vehicle and sent the snapshots to police. Rock County sheriff’s deputies used the photos to locate the juvenile male’s home.
Shortly after that, the juvenile came home by himself. He was driving the vehicle identified in the woman’s photos, according to the release.
The juvenile admitted he and Kicker were at the woman’s residence, and Kicker was later taken into custody. Both were arrested on suspicion of burglary while armed, although the sheriff’s office did not disclose what kind of weapons Kicker and the juvenile had.
The juvenile also was cited for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kicker was cited for theft and possession of a schedule II narcotic.
Both Kicker and the juvenile were being held in the Rock County Jail and are scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday, according to the release.
Police said they recovered items the two males allegedly took from the woman’s home.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse