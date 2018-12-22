CLINTON
Two local males were arrested after a woman snapped photos of them as they fled from burglarizing her home in rural Clinton early Saturday, authorities said.
According to a release from the Rock County Sheriff’s office, Tyler A. Kicker, 18, Janesville, and a male juvenile are in custody after they burglarized a home at an undisclosed address along East County X.
A woman who lives at house said she came home about 12:51 a.m. Saturday to find Kicker and the juvenile inside. Both males ran out of the home and took off in a vehicle, according to the release.
The woman was able to snap photos of the getaway vehicle, and sent the snapshots to police. Rock County Sheriff’s deputies used the photos to locate the juvenile male’s home.
Shortly after that, the juvenile came home by himself. He was driving the vehicle identified in the woman’s photos, according to the release.
The juvenile admitted he and Kicker were at the woman’s residence. Kicker was later taken in custody. Both were arrested on suspicion of burglary while armed, although the sheriff’s office did not disclose what kind of weapons Kicker and the juvenile had.
The juvenile also was cited for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kicker was also cited for theft and possession of a schedule II narcotic.
Both Kicker and the juvenile were being held in the Rock County jail and are scheduled for a a court appearance on Wednesday, according to the release.
Police recovered items the two males apparently took from the woman’s home.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse