JANESVILLE

Two Interstate ramps in Janesville will close for three months starting Monday, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Crews have begun paving northbound interstate lanes between Highway 14 and Highway 26, and ramps will close to accommodate construction. Ramps will close starting at midnight Monday and are expected to remain closed until mid-July, according to the release.

Affected ramps are:

Northbound I-90/39 ramp to Highway 26/Milton Avenue.

Highway 14 ramp to northbound I-90/39.

Northbound Interstate lane closures are expected from midnight to 1 p.m. Monday near the above interchanges.

The northbound I-90/39 ramp to Highway 14/Humes Road also will close late next week to shift onto new pavement, according to the release.

Overnight single lane closures remain in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly within construction limits, according to the release.

All construction and closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

For updates or more information about the Interstate expansion project, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.

For a map of local closure caused by the expansion project, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.