BELOIT

Two Interstate ramps in Beloit will be closed as part of the Interstate 90/39 expansion project, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The County X/Hart Road ramp to southbound Interstate 43 will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4-8.

The southbound ramp from Highway 81/Milwaukee Road to Interstate 90/39 will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4-5.

Drivers should be alert for construction crews and equipment in these areas. Alternate routes are advised.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For a map of road closures caused by the Interstate expansion, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.