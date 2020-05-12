JANESVILLE

Two 14-year-old boys--one from Janesville and one from Rockford, Illinois--were arrested early Tuesday morning after a police chase through the north side of Janesville, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday to 2605 N. Pontiac Drive for a report of people going through vehicles, according to the release.

Police located a vehicle in a parking lot in the area. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled, and a pursuit began, according to the release.

The chase lasted about 15 minutes in the Village Green neighborhood, and officers learned the vehicle had been reported stolen in Woodstock, Illinois. Police deployed stop sticks and were able to deflate the driver’s side tires. The vehicle stopped in the 1200 block of Friendship Drive, according to the release.

Three occupants fled on foot. Officers were able to arrest two suspects, but the third was not located, according to the release.

The boys were referred to juvenile authorities on suspicion of resisting an officer and being an occupant in a stolen vehicle.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call Janesville police at 608-755-3100.