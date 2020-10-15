JANESVILLE

Authorities said anyone attending President Donald Trump's airport rally Saturday in Janesville should park at a Blackhawk Technical College lot and take a bus to the rally.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that it had been advised that the college, 6004 S. County G, is the designated parking area for guests at the president's Saturday evening rally at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

It's not clear who submitted the advisory to the sheriff's office, but it means that rally parking won't be available at the airport.

From the college, guests should take shuttle buses to the airport, according to the advisory the sheriff's office received.

The sheriff's office issued a reminder that part of Highway 51 between Highway 11 and Beloit-Rock Townline Road will be closed from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday for the rally.

The sheriff's office said no one will be allowed to pull over or park along Highway 51 near the airport at any time Saturday. Police will enforce that temporary rule, the sheriff's office said.

Because high traffic volumes are expected on Highway 51 on Saturday, rallygoers are asked to use County G to get to the parking area at Blackhawk Technical College.