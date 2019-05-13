JANESVILLE

A truck crashed into a power pole on Milton Avenue early Monday morning, cutting off power to traffic lights at the street's intersection with Interstate 90/39, Janesville police said.

Officers responded at 3:24 a.m. to the I-90/39 and Milton Avenue interchange, where they found the truck, police Sgt. Aaron Dammen said.

The pole had fallen onto the truck, and the traffic lights at the interchange had gone dark. Officers directed traffic through the intersection until repair crews could fix the traffic lights.

Police are still searching for the driver of the truck, Dammen said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636. People also may submit anonymous tips using the P3 Tips app on their smartphones.