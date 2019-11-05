JANESVILLE

Authorities say both northbound lanes on Interstate 90/39 are blocked just north of Kennedy Road on Janesville's north side after a pickup truck apparently started on fire Tuesday evening.

The state Department of Transportation said that the lanes will be blocked at least an hour.

Authorities haven't given details about the fire, but according to a photo submitted to the Gazette by a WCLO radio news reporter, a pickup truck in the northbound lanes was completely in flames at the side of the road.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to emergency radio dispatches.

An official at the Milton Fire Department, which responded to the fire, said the department had wrapped up work at the scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday but that the department could not immediately offer more details about the fire.