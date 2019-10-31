Trick-or-treating is still planned for tonight in most area communities despite the holiday snowstorm.
Three area communities—Elkhorn, Williams Bay and Fontana—have postponed trick-or-treating to the weekend.
Motorists are encouraged to drive extra cautiously during trick-or-treating times. Snow is expected to lessen later this afternoon, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Trick-or-treaters are advised to avoid white or light colored costumes that may blend in with the snow covered ground, according to the release.
Here is an updated list of trick-or-treating times and dates as of noon today:
Albany: 5:30 to 7 p.m. today.
Beloit: 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Town of Beloit: 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Brodhead: 4 to 7 p.m. today.
Darien: 4 to 6 p.m. today.
Delavan: 4 to 6 p.m. today.
East Troy: 5 to 7:30 p.m. today.
Elkhorn: Rescheduled to 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
Evansville: 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Fontana: Rescheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Footville: 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Janesville: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today.
Milton: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today.
Orfordville: 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Sharon: 4 to 7 p.m. today.
Village of Walworth: 4 to 6 p.m. today.
Whitewater: 4 to 7 p.m. today.
Williams Bay: Rescheduled to 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.