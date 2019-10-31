Trick-or-treating is still planned for tonight in most area communities despite the holiday snowstorm.

Three area communities—Elkhorn, Williams Bay and Fontana—have postponed trick-or-treating to the weekend.

Motorists are encouraged to drive extra cautiously during trick-or-treating times. Snow is expected to lessen later this afternoon, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Trick-or-treaters are advised to avoid white or light colored costumes that may blend in with the snow covered ground, according to the release.

Here is an updated list of trick-or-treating times and dates as of noon today:

Albany: 5:30 to 7 p.m. today.

Beloit: 5 to 7 p.m. today.

Town of Beloit: 5 to 7 p.m. today.

Brodhead: 4 to 7 p.m. today.

Darien: 4 to 6 p.m. today.

Delavan: 4 to 6 p.m. today.

East Troy: 5 to 7:30 p.m. today.

Elkhorn: Rescheduled to 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

Evansville: 5 to 7 p.m. today.

Fontana: Rescheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

Footville: 5 to 7 p.m. today.

Janesville: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today.

Milton: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today.

Orfordville: 5 to 7 p.m. today.

Sharon: 4 to 7 p.m. today.

Village of Walworth: 4 to 6 p.m. today.

Whitewater: 4 to 7 p.m. today.

Williams Bay: Rescheduled to 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.