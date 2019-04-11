JANESVILLE
Parts of the Ice Age Trail and several streets will close this month as Interstate 90/39 expansion work continues through Janesville, according to a city news release.
Scheduled closures include:
- The Ice Age Trail under I-90/39 at Kennedy Road for bridge work starting Wednesday, April 17, until the end of July.
- Kennedy Road under I-90/39 from North Old Kennedy Road to North Brentwood Drive for bridge reconstruction from April 22 to July 31.
- Highway 14 westbound right lane for storm sewer placement from Monday through Thursday, April 15-18. The left lane will remain open, but motorists should expect delays.
- Highway 14 eastbound right lane for storm sewer placement from Monday through Thursday, April 22-25. The left lane will remain open, but motorists should expect delays.
- I-90/39 northbound off-ramp to Highway 14 for permanent ramp construction from 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, to 5 a.m. Thursday, April 25.
Closures are weather dependent and subject to change.
For more information, call the Interstate 90/39 Field Office at 608-530-5100.
