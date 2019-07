MILTON

East Milton-Harmony Townline Road will close Friday, July 26, for girder setting under Interstate 90/39 west of Milton, according to a state Department of Transportation update.

Drivers should use alternate routes during the closure. Construction is part of the Interstate expansion project.

Inclement weather could alter construction work and closures.

For more information or updates, visit i39-90.wi.gov or visit the Wisconsin I-39/90 Project Facebook page.