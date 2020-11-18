TOWN OF DELAVAN

Town of Delavan police were still looking Wednesday for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in front of his home Sunday.

Police Chief Raymond Clark confirmed Wednesday that Noe Rendon Jr., 59, is the man who died in a hit-and-run at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 of Fox Lane between South Shore Drive and Adelia Avenue.

Town police are asking those with information about the crash to call them at 262-728-9777 or email rusfeldtj@townofdelavanpolice.com. People can also provide information via the P3 Tips app or website.

A GoFundMe account has been set up with the goal of raising money for a “reward in hopes someone will come forward with information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for killing our son, brother, uncle and friend.“

“This is absolutely devastating and we are heartbroken,” the GoFundMe states.