190203_STOPSIGN01

Town of Beloit police are asking the public to help identify the driver of this vehicle. 

 Submitted photo

TOWN OF BELOIT

Town of Beloit police asked for the public's help Friday in identifying the driver who earlier in the day struck a school bus stop sign while the bus was dropping off a child, according to a Facebook post. 

Police are looking for a "newer model gray GMC extended cab truck with a topper" that was driving north on Highway 51 near Sophia's restaurant at about 10:30 a.m. 

The truck could have damage to the passenger side near its window, according to the post. 

Brad Boll, School District of Beloit Turner's director of business services, told the Beloit Daily News the school bus driver was dropping off one of six kindergarten students on that route. He said no one was injured. 

Those with information about the truck or its driver should call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244 and reference the incident number TB1900773, the post states. 

