TOWN OF BELOIT

A garage fire at a town of Beloit house Tuesday afternoon destroyed an SUV and caused more than $100,000 in damage to the residence, authorities said.

Fire crews from the town and city of Beloit and town of Turtle arrived shortly before noon Tuesday at 3007 W. Lawrence Ave., where a garage attached to a two-story house was on fire, according to a news release from the Town of Beloit Fire Department.

The first crew on the scene reported that the garage was fully engulfed, and crews from the three departments worked to prevent the fire from spreading into the attached house.

The fire destroyed a 2019 Toyota Sequoia and lawnmowers inside the garage. The flames also melted siding, broke windows and caused heat damage to the house. Damage to the property totaled about $110,000, according to the release.

The homeowner was home when the fire broke out, but no one was injured, according to the release.

Firefighters had not determined a cause Tuesday.