TOWN OF BELOIT

The Town of Beloit Police Department is asking motorists to avoid South Walters Road near the Alliant Energy plant because a temperature inversion is causing the plant's stacks to create dense fog across the road.

In a news release issued by the department shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, the department warns that at times, visibility on South Walters Road between Beloit-Rock Townline Road and South Duggan Road is at times "essentially zero."

Police report that steam generated by Alliant's natural gas power plant off South Walters Road is hanging over the road in thick curtains "intermittently." The fog is hanging because of the air temperature, the air humidity level and rain.

Officers are working with power plant employees to set up temporary amber-colored warning lights and to place vehicles with lights to help warn motorists of dense fog conditions.

The police department is urging motorists to avoid the area if they can or to drive carefully, slowly and use "extreme caution."