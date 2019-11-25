TOWN OF ALBION

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a 44-year-old rural resident who has gone missing.

An endangered missing person alert was issued Monday afternoon for Christopher G. Arndt.

Arndt was last seen at about 9 p.m. Sunday at his home on Haugen Road in the town of Albion, according to a news release.

The home is near the Edgerton Travel Plaza and close to the Highway 51 intersection with Interstate 90/39.

Arndt is said to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. The alert contained no other information about him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office’s officer in charge at 608-284-6155.