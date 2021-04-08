JANESVILLE
Rock County will sound its severe weather sirens twice Thursday, April 15, as part of the state’s Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week.
Sirens will sound steadily for one to two minute at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m. that day, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release
If severe weather is expected, statewide drills will be postponed to Friday, April 16. Drills will be canceled if severe weather is forecast for April 16, according to the release.
The drill status will be posted by 10 a.m. Thursday at readywisconsin.wi.gov.