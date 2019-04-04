JANESVILLE

Mock tornado warning sirens will sound at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 11, as part of Wisconsin’s Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Radio and television stations will issue mock tornado warnings before the sirens sound, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

In case of severe weather, siren tests will be postponed to Friday, April 12. Drills will be canceled that day if severe storms are expected.

Changes to testing times will be available on readywisconsin.wi.gov. Updates also will be posted to Ready Wisconsin’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

For more information about severe weather, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-emergency-management or www.listo.gov for Spanish speakers.