BELOIT

Three interstate ramps are scheduled to close later today and into early Friday morning, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Road crews will complete asphalt repairs during ramp closures, according to the release.

The Interstate 90/39 northbound ramp to Interstate 43/Highway 81 will close from 8 to 10 p.m. today. A detour will follow Shopiere Road to southbound I-90/39 and then to I-43/Highway 81.

The southbound I-90/39 ramp to I-43/Highway 81 will close from 10 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15 to 16. Motorists should use a detour to Highway 75 to northbound I-90/39 then to I-43/Highway 81.

Finally, the I-43/Highway entrance ramp to southbound I-90/39 will close from midnight to 5 a.m. Friday with a detour to northbound I-43/Highway 81 to Shopiere Road then to southbound I-90/39.

For more information or updates on the Wisconsin Interstate Project, visit facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.