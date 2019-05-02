JANESVILLE
Police arrested three Chicago residents on Wednesday and accused them of passing counterfeit bills.
Police are still searching for other businesses that could have been affected, according to a Thursday-morning news release.
Janesville officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to Milio’s Sandwiches at 2228 Humes Road.
A news release states a witness said two men had fled the store after passing counterfeit $50 bills
The investigation led to a vehicle in the Jiffy Lube parking lot, 2306 Humes Road. The driver of the vehicle told police the suspects had fled to the Super 8 Hotel, according to the release.
Officers found the two people at the hotel and took them into custody, according to the release.
A third suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Arrested were:
- Elijah C. Robinson, 34, on suspicion of felony uttering, attempted uttering, theft by deception and a probation violation.
- Marquis D. Harris, 18, on suspicion of felony uttering, attempted uttering as party to a crime, theft by deception and possession of marijuana.
- Janyah R. Dejareaux, 26, on a fugitive complaint and a charge of possession of marijuana.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse