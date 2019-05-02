01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE

JANESVILLE

Police arrested three Chicago residents on Wednesday and accused them of passing counterfeit bills.

Police are still searching for other businesses that could have been affected, according to a Thursday-morning news release.

Janesville officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to Milio’s Sandwiches at 2228 Humes Road.

A news release states a witness said two men had fled the store after passing counterfeit $50 bills

The investigation led to a vehicle in the Jiffy Lube parking lot, 2306 Humes Road. The driver of the vehicle told police the suspects had fled to the Super 8 Hotel, according to the release.

Officers found the two people at the hotel and took them into custody, according to the release.

A third suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Arrested were:

  • Elijah C. Robinson, 34, on suspicion of felony uttering, attempted uttering, theft by deception and a probation violation.
  • Marquis D. Harris, 18, on suspicion of felony uttering, attempted uttering as party to a crime, theft by deception and possession of marijuana.
  • Janyah R. Dejareaux, 26, on a fugitive complaint and a charge of possession of marijuana.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.