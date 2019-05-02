JANESVILLE

Police arrested three Chicago residents on Wednesday and accused them of passing counterfeit bills.

Police are still searching for other businesses that could have been affected, according to a Thursday-morning news release.

Janesville officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to Milio’s Sandwiches at 2228 Humes Road.

A news release states a witness said two men had fled the store after passing counterfeit $50 bills

The investigation led to a vehicle in the Jiffy Lube parking lot, 2306 Humes Road. The driver of the vehicle told police the suspects had fled to the Super 8 Hotel, according to the release.

Officers found the two people at the hotel and took them into custody, according to the release.

A third suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Arrested were: