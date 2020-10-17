JANESVILLE

Thousands of people lined up Saturday waiting for the president of the United States to give a speech boosting law enforcement in Janesville—the largest city in a region in south central Wisconsin that health officials says has become a cauldron of new COVID-19 infections.

Under gray skies and spitting rain Saturday, campaign volunteers and workers and local police were prepping crowd control measures for an airport hangar rally by President Donald J. Trump that’s slated at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

The campaign visit comes about a week after President Trump emerged from a short hospitalization and a White House quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

It also comes just after health officials reported a record jump in new novel coronavirus cases in Wisconsin on Friday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. According to data released Friday, the state reported 3,861 new infections. That’s a new record for new cases, and it tops the 3,747 new cases reported just a day earlier.

That sobering trend has statewide and local Democratic leaders in statements released on Friday and Saturday slamming the President for his choice to make fundraiser and campaign stops in Wisconsin.

Trump’s Janesville rally was expected to draw thousands of guests who’d park at Blackhawk Technical Collge a few miles away from the airport and ride shuttle buses to the rally grounds. Gates were set to open at 3 p.m. for guests who’d be corralled through a series of gates to risers near a hangar at the airport for an outdoor rally, where some people would mingle for hours before the president is due to touch down.

It's the first time Trump has stopped in Janesville since 2016, when he was campaigning for the Presidential race.

By noon, hundreds of people had lined up for the rally, snaking through lines at gates set up in a private lot at airport. As of 2 p.m., a private airport hangar owned by Beloit business mogul Diane Hendricks' company ABC Supply was set up as the venue and security checkpoint for the crowd and media.

Trump's campaign had announced earlier his appearance was to be a fundraiser, but the complexion changed midweek when the campaign announced the event would be a rally open to the public.

Diane Hendricks in 2016 was a major campaign supporter of Donald Trump in his first run for the White House.

A long queue of people waited to be admitted as they read a byzantine list of rules and prohibited items on a Jumbotron screen set up outside the rally venue. By about 2:15 p.m., The crowd began moving in several dozen at a time.

A portion of the crowd was wearing masks, but some people weren't masked. One man in line said he saw everyone get a digital temperature check before they were allowed in line.

Campaign officials did not immediately have a crowd-size estimate, but by 3:30, officials said the venue was nearing "standing-room" capacity. Based on a seat and row count of ground-level and riser seating, there were at least 2,500 people inside the rally grounds with more coming.

Not everyone got in the gate. At least 400 people, including a young man fully clad in a Revolutionary War patriot's regalia, stood close together outside the rally gates watching the crowd inside. A campaign volunteer tossed 20 "Make America Great Again" hats to those in the front of the overflow crowd.

One campaign official at the security gate said based on crowd sizes at recent Trump rallies, he thought the Janesville event had drawn between 7,000 to 8,000 people by about 5 p.m. School buses continued to shuttle people in until mid-afternoon.

"It's a lot, a lot," he said.

Meanwhile, in Rock County, the county’s public health department reported 1,030 new COVID cases on Thursday, a 66% jump from two weeks ago. Particularly concerning, county health officials said, is that earlier this week, the county logged a 40% increase in infected school-aged children.

Nick Zupan, who is the county’s epidemiologist, told Janesville business leaders in a conference call this week that the reason for that climb in cases is likely an increase in adults beginning to spend more time at bars, restaurants and other large-scale private gatherings.

It all comes under an ongoing partisan court fight over whether Wisconsin should continue to be under crowd control orders and public masking orders Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers recently put in place despite the state’s Supreme Court earlier this year throwing out Evers’ safer-at-home declaration.

Evers late this week in statements asked President Trump and his campaign to require face masks at his rally in Janesville.

In remarks to the media at the rally Saturday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told reporters that despite a reported spike in COVID cases and hospitalizations, he believes that Coronavirus cases “flattened” in April 2020, prior to cases increasing this fall.

Johnson said he believes medical care for people sick with COVID has improved since earlier this year. Johnson didn’t cite any numbers or data, but he said he believes hospitals aren’t currently overwhelmed by the level of serious active cases.

A week ago, the state's health department reported that statewide just 16 percent of hospital beds were available. That prompted the state to open up a field hospital on the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in West Allis to isolate people who are sick with COVID but recovering.

Kari Zimmerman, a Beloit volunteer for the Trump campaign, was wearing a cloth mask on Saturday as she directed members of the press pool to its seating area. She said she doesn’t normally wear masks, and she continues to believe it’s a “personal decision” whether or not to wear a face covering.

About half those attending the rally on Saturday wore face coverings.

Like Johnson, Zimmerman believes the health care system treating COVID cases more adeptly than this spring. She’s not overly concerned about the recent spike in cases reported or the possible risks public health officials see in large-scale gatherings like Saturday.

“I do believe the cases might be going up, but it seems like the death rate is staying the same. I don’t want to sound mean or not sensitive, but people are going to catch viruses. No death is ‘OK,’ but death happens,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman is one of the more than 780,000 expected to cast an absentee vote in the election.

Unemployed and without an income since earlier this year when the state shut down most businesses and public places because of the pandemic, Zimmerman said she’s more worried about when the federal government might release more stimulus funds for people scuffling in a continued sluggish economy.

Zimmerman believes the President might want to pull the trigger on more stimulus, but she believes Democrat leaders in Congress won’t get serious about negotiating that issue.

“They’re holding off to try to kick the President out of the White House," she said.

Trump’s campaign said in a disclaimer that anyone attending the event understands the risks of possible COVID-19 infection at a public gathering.

Such disclaimers have become pro forma for the president’s and Vice President Mike Pence’s public appearances. And while the campaign is not requiring mask wearing at Trump’s rally, the campaign said volunteers will make masks and hand sanitizer available and will encourage social distancing at the event.

The president had planned to visit Janesville earlier but canceled his visit after he tested positive for COVID-19.

As the state continued to average more than 3,000 new COVID cases a day this week, Janesville Democratic state Rep. Deb Kolste and Susan French, a Janesville City Council member, held a video conference Saturday morning hosted by the Wisconsin Democrats.

Kolste and Johnson slammed Trump for what the two called a “failed national pandemic response” they believe has led to a COVID case spike locally and statewide and a series of local and national “economic crashes” tied to the pandemic.

The Rock County Board had asked Trump not to visit Janesville in his slated rally that was canceled earlier this month after Trump tested positive for COVID.

Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said in a conference call this week that the county wouldn’t make the same request of the president in his plans to come here Saturday. But Smith acknowledged the county is still “concerned” about large-scale gatherings.

Although Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport is located in Janesville city limits, it’s owned by Rock County.

By Saturday afternoon, rain clouds had cleared off bu the wind had picked up to about 30 miles per hour.

By Saturday afternoon, rain clouds had cleared off bu the wind had picked up to about 30 miles per hour.