JANESVILLE—A scammer tried the IRS scam on a Janesville resident on Wednesday, police reported.
A caller claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service told the resident he owed money to the IRS, and if he didn’t pay immediately, police would arrest him, according to a news release.
“These types of phone calls have been received repeatedly by Janesville residents recently, and have all been identified as a scam.” The release states. “The IRS will not call you and demand immediate payment. The Janesville Police Department will not call to collect any IRS debts.
The scammer was able to get the resident’s caller-ID to read that the call was coming from the non-emergency number for Rock County’s 911 center. Official calls from Rock County Communications will never show up using that number, which is 608-757-2244, according to the release.
Police also warned that scammers often try to get their victims to buy gift cards or Apple I-Tunes cards and then read them the codes from the back of the cards. Or, they may try to get the victim to meet them to make the payment, but this is all a scam.
