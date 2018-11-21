01STOCK_MONEY2

JANESVILLE—A scammer tried the IRS scam on a Janesville resident on Wednesday, police reported.

A caller claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service told the resident he owed money to the IRS, and if he didn’t pay immediately, police would arrest him, according to a news release.

“These types of phone calls have been received repeatedly by Janesville residents recently, and have all been identified as a scam.” The release states. “The IRS will not call you and demand immediate payment. The Janesville Police Department will not call to collect any IRS debts.

The scammer was able to get the resident’s caller-ID to read that the call was coming from the non-emergency number for Rock County’s 911 center. Official calls from Rock County Communications will never show up using that number, which is 608-757-2244, according to the release.

Police also warned that scammers often try to get their victims to buy gift cards or Apple I-Tunes cards and then read them the codes from the back of the cards. Or, they may try to get the victim to meet them to make the payment, but this is all a scam.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse