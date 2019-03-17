JANESVILLE

Deb Wood and Jackie Wood both have experience with historic preservation.

They each restored their own homes in the Courthouse Hill neighborhood.

They each advocated to save Upper Courthouse Park from becoming a parking lot for the Rock County Courthouse.

Jackie also had a hand in the preservation of Oak Hill Chapel, and she sits on the city’s historic commission and the Rock County Historical Society board.

But Jackie and Deb have a challenge ahead of them as they try to save the building at 13 N. Main St., a long-empty downtown structure with a missing exterior wall and a pending demolition order.

Jackie and Deb—no relation—shared their case for preservation with a Gazette reporter Sunday at Bodacious Brew, part of the Block 42 building on Main Street that was saved and converted into shops and cafes.

The city issued a raze-or-repair order for 13 N. Main St. in September. After failing to reach a compliance agreement for renovation with property owner Bruce Monson, Janesville officials ended negotiations and are seeking court permission to raze the structure.

A court date is scheduled for April 12. The city has declined to answer questions about the building, saying it does not comment on matters in litigation.

Hearing about the possible loss of this building prompted Deb and Jackie to organize Preservation Janesville, a fledgling group that could eventually expand its efforts to other historic places in the city.

They both spoke at last week’s city council meeting and they have a meeting this week with city Building Director Tom Clippert. The two plan to circulate a petition and believe they can gather like-minded preservationists from their own neighborhood to boost their tiny social media following, they said.

Deb and Jackie noted historic preservation is part of Downtown Janesville Inc.’s and the ARISE project’s mission statements.

They emphasized they are not representing Monson or any other property owners. They think the building might need to be sold to a company specializing in renovation for it to be saved.

Deb and Jackie see their role as communicators. They can solicit information about federal and state historic tax credits and share that with the city, historic commission and property owners.

Deb has researched historic preservation efforts in other Wisconsin communities, including Milton and La Crosse, she said.

The 13 N. Main St. building is part of a downtown historic district. That doesn’t mean it is fully protected from being razed, she said.

Deb called it “distressing” to see the back wall gone, leaving the 166-year-old building’s interior open to the Rock River.

But other old buildings have had similar missing pieces and have still been saved, she said.

Jackie said demolition would leave an unsightly gap in a block of connected structures. The open lot would be too small for significant redevelopment.

If the city could delay demolition, maybe someone interested in saving the building could buy it and begin the extensive renovations, she said.

Historic restoration is complicated and expensive, but it’s worth it to preserve architectural eras no longer seen in modern design, she said.

“It’s fascinating to have these things around you that represent the past,” Jackie said. “It not only speaks for your history, but it lends to a special aesthetic that will never be built again.”