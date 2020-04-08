BELOIT

A vehicle crash Tuesday night at an Alliant Energy natural gas regulator station caused a gas outage in Beloit, according to an Alliant Energy news release.

At about 7:15 a.m., a vehicle struck the station located at Prairie Avenue and East Inman Parkway. The station was severely damaged and gas was leaking. Alliant Energy workers had to close an inlet valve to stop the leak and completely shut off gas to about 116 homes to make repairs, according to the release.

Janesville and Beloit field technicians will begin gas relighting services about 7:30 a.m. at affected residences after repairs to the station are finished, according to the news release.

Technicians will leave door hangers for customers not at home when technicians visit. Customers should call 800-225-4268 to make an appointment to relight gas service.

Service is expected to be restored by late Wednesday afternoon, according to the release.