First Congressional District Rep. Bryan Steil will hold a listening session at Milton City Hall on Friday and a telephone session for those who can’t attend, tonight.

The “telephone town hall’ is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday. Constituents and news media members can join by calling 877-229-8493 and entering the code 118308 at 6:30 p.m.

Constituents are invited to the session in Milton, as well as in Kenosha and Waukesha, on Friday to discuss issues pending in Congress or to request assistance with federal agencies.

Those needing additional assistance or special accommodations should contact Steil’s office at 608-752-4050 in advance.

The Milton session is set for 11:45 a.m.-12:35 p.m. Friday in Common Council Chambers at Milton City Hall, 710 S. Janesville St.