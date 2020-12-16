JANESVILLE
The Janesville Police Department is investigating a suspicious person complaint received Tuesday afternoon on the city’s north side, according to a police department news release.
Officers were notified at 2 p.m. Tuesday of a suspect posing as a Janesville Water Department employee entering a home at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the 1600 block of Liberty Lane.
The water department is currently in the area changing water meters and transmitters, and an elderly resident assumed the suspect worked for the department, according to the release.
The suspect asked the resident to turn on the hot water and proceeded to check it with a laser device. The suspect then looked around the house but no theft occurred. When asked if they were going to change the water meter, the suspect responded a change wasn’t necessary and left the residence, according to the release.
The suspect was wearing a lanyard with photo identification and drove a blue van. Police do not know the suspect’s identity at this time and no further description is available.
Residents are reminded the City mails notices to schedule appointments and that city employees drive vehicles, wear clothes and carry identification indicating they work for the City. Residents should use caution when allowing strangers into their homes.