JANESVILLE

A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery.

At 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to an attempted robbery at Stop-N-Go, 3515 E. Milwaukee St., according to a news release.

A woman told police that a male with a handgun attempted to steal money from her while she was walking along the northern side of the gas station. She was able to identify a suspect.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Janesville police performed a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Memorial Drive, Janesville, and Willie J. Pritchard, 31, 2909 Woodlane Avenue, No. 8, Janesville was arrested on charges of robbery.

Pritchard's address came from Wisconsin circuit court records.