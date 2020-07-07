JANESVILLE

One of two men suspected in a June 20 shooting at a strip club turned himself in at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office reported.

Damont D. Green, 27, of 1352 Nelson Ave., Beloit, turned himself in at about 3:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Green has already been charged in Rock County Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury, four counts of party to first-degree reckless injury and two counts of party to first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Green’s initial court appearance will be Wednesday, according to the release.

Deputies still were seeking a second suspect, Jaquczeas A. Wiggins, 23, of 1824 Fayette Ave., Beloit, who faces similar charges.

Anyone with information about where he is can contact Detective Luke DuCharme at 608-757-8013. Anonymous tips also can be submitted through the P3 tips app or by going to P3tips.com.

“Wiggins is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately,” the release states.

Green and Wiggins are accused in the incident in which four people reported being shot and one grazed by a bullet, according to criminal complaints. The shooting is thought to have arisen from an argument between the two men.