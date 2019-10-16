JANESVILLE

Pavement resurfacing is scheduled for multiple Janesville streets starting Thursday, according to a city news release.

Work is expected to continue through Saturday, Oct. 26.

Traffic will be allowed on the streets during the work, but residents are advised to avoid driving on fresh oil if possible, according to the news release.

No-parking signs will be posted on streets from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Residents should move parked vehicles from affected streets before work begins or park on a street beyond the project area, according to the release.

Resurfacing of each segment should be completed within a day. Work is weather dependent and may be postponed because of rain.

Streets set to be resurfaced include:

Wisconsin Street from Court Street to St. Lawrence Avenue. All traffic and parking will be prohibited during resurfacing on this street only.

Main Street from Palmer Drive to Delavan Drive.

Conde Street from Jackson Street to the cul-de-sac east of Adel Street.

Coolidge Street south and north of Edison Avenue.

Edison Avenue from Coolidge Street to Pierce Street.

Mitchell Street from Monterey Lane to Oakhill Avenue.

Monterey Lane from State Street to Mitchell Street.

Arch Street from State Street to Joliet Street.

King Street from Grant Avenue to Willard Avenue.

Grant Avenue from Kellogg Avenue to Conde Street.

Pershing Place north of Sylvester Street.

Patton Place north of Sylvester Street.

Sylvester Street from Garden Drive to Pershing Place.

Pearl Street from Burbank Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue.

Chatham Street from south of Evergreen Drive to Kellogg Avenue.

For more information, call the city Engineering Division at 608-755-3162.